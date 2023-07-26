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Covering Green Country
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North and East Tulsa
Ramona police officer fired, arrested amid sexual assault investigation
Gilcrease Museum's grand reopening set for March 2027 amid $140M transformation
Owasso intersection expansion aims to improve traffic flow now by 2027
Storm Chasing Couple Featured in Upcoming IMAX Film
Broken Arrow adding 3 new pedestrian crossing signals to expand trail safety
Owasso utility rates for water, sewer, trash and stormwater going up October 1
NSU's cyber security clinic protects businesses and trains the next generation
Bixby, Humane Society of Tulsa form shelter agreement
The coolest low in four months Wednesday morning
City of Owasso revives the Owasso Reporter as a free community news outlet
Regent Bank Broken Arrow Amphitheater opens with A Magical Cirque Christmas
Tulsa's inaugural Capacity-X nonprofit cohort marks completion
"I would be lost': Non-profit pairs pets with veterans
Greenheck Group bringing $300 million investment, 700 jobs to Owasso facility
Fall begins Tuesday night
Mike Grogan Visits Sapulpa's Liberty Elementary STEM Academy to Talk Weather
Broken Arrow officials say tap water is safe despite smell and odd taste
Oasis Fresh Market opens doors for soft opening downtown
Tulsa has 13th Most 100° Days Ever in a Given Summer
Creek Turnpike bridge project shifts eastbound traffic; more changes coming
Scotfest holds final celebration after 46 years in Broken Arrow
Tulsa man charged with murder in July crash that killed 27-year-old woman
Ancestor Chair installation invites visitors to reflect on family and sacrifice
Owasso Public Schools seeks community feedback through strategic plan surveys
Final ScotFest: After 46 years, Oklahoma's beloved Scottish festival closes
$650K grant to restore buildings on historic Black Wall Street
1 person dead after multi-vehicle collision on East 151st Street in Bixby
The Story Behind Michael Seger's Viral Lightning Photo
Federal lawsuit targets nonprofit coffee shop chain over labor law violations
City of Tulsa approves 'eviction prevention' program
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