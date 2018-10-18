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Local NewsRestaurant owner recounts the moment armed suspect and victim entered his storeBroken ArrowThis Broken Arrow food truck is known for giving back. Now it needs your help.Local NewsBeHeard Movement partners with local food group to feed unhoused neighborsLocal NewsUnion schools starting free N.I.L. education for athletesWeatherSeptember Scorcher Continues this Holiday WeekendLocal NewsHaskell firefighters urge caution as dry conditions and burn ban continues
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Owner of Sand Springs marijuana facility that exploded now jailed without bondTulsa County prosecutors are pursuing two first-degree murder charges against Ryan Bassham, owner of the Sand Springs marijuana processing facility that exploded last week. Bassham remains jailed without bond.
Armed suspect shot by Tulsa police after chasing victim into wing restaurantTulsa police shot an armed suspect Thursday after he followed a shooting victim inside Uncle Rozay's Wingz and Thingz near 51st and Peoria.
Inola aluminum smelter fight: Courts grant Drummond motion, rule on petitionsFor the first time, an aluminum smelting executive talks to 2 News on ongoing legal battles, a new fluoride emission estimate submitted to state regulators, and Inola being "the perfect location."
Flash Drought Overtaking Green CountryExtended dry and unseasonably hot conditions have led to a rapid-onset drought for our region. Here's a look at why it happened and the effects for us.
Broken Arrow is rewarding its best recyclers with gold-lid binsBroken Arrow is rewarding its best recyclers with gold-lid bins, hoping to reduce contamination and inspire better habits across 40,000 customers.
Citywide water shutoff prompts closure of Krebs Public Schools on ThursdayKrebs Public Schools are canceling classes on Thursday after the City of Krebs announced it would shut off water service for repair work, the school district said in a statement.
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