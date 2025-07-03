'About half' of school district in Pittsburg County resigns

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — There is heartbreak and a lot of questions for the Indianola Public Schools community, now without several key education, administration, and school board positions.

Sources told 2 News that third-year superintendent Dr. Anna Peery's contract was abruptly bought out in late June.



In response, the school board president, district treasurer, two bus drivers, and all front office secretaries quit. Teachers from kindergarten, both special ed instructors, several high school teachers, the librarian, and Indianola Warriors basketball coaches called it quits as well, sources familiar said.

Multiple people still within the district who didn't want to be named told 2 News that Peery led a toxic and divisive work environment, though those who came forward disagree.

"When you have that large amount of teachers (and) staff members that resign due to what was wrongfully done to Dr. Peery, I think it speaks volumes," resigned child nutrition director Wendi Collins said.

Twenty-nine year kindergarten teacher Kerry Davison argued it was a majority of people within administration and the school board who grew upset with the superintendent and harbored an aggressive environment to force her out.

"I had feelings that I might be a target in the future, just because I had been vocal about how I feel about Dr. Peery," Davison said.

Resigned faculty members also noted about 40 students transferred out of the district in 2024-25, which can present challenges for such a small district.

The district's attorney said IPS will not comment on personnel matters, not even to confirm or deny the superintendent's departure or its circumstances. The school district's Facebook page has disabled comments since early June, but has advertised the many open positions.

"I resigned and I can stand flat-footed and say Dr. Peery, myself, (and) the other staff members that left did nothing wrong," Collins added.

"She turned out to be a wonderful superintendent," former kindergarten teacher Yolanda Powell told 2 News. "Why they're attacking her I do not know. That's the answer I would like."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

