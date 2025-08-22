'Great for the area': MidAmerica Industrial Park opens new airport terminal

PRYOR, Okla. — On Aug. 22, the Pryor community celebrated the grand opening of a new 4,000 square foot airport terminal at MidAmerica Industrial Park. Residents and state and local leaders came together to get a first look at the new facilities at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

David Stewart, the chief administrative officer at MidAmerica, said they planned to make their location an aerospace destination.

Drew Miller lives in the Pryor area. 2 News asked for his thoughts on the expansion.

"Oh yeah man, it's going to be awesome, it's great for the area," said Miller.

Miller had high hopes that it could boost Pryor's growth.

"Hopefully it's going to bring a lot of new people in and to see what we have to offer here in Pryor," said Miller.

2 News Oklahoma's Justin Ayer was there for the groundbreaking in 2024. On Aug 22, it was packed with people getting a first look at the $3.285 million project.

Davin Groom, a flight paramedic for Tulsa Life Flight, told 2 News they're based in Pryor. He said this gave them a better area to park and nicer facilities.

"We're excited, we're grateful for all the support that they've put in here in the airport and the community," said Groom.

Stewart said they planned to bring in more companies and create more jobs for the area.

"It really feels good to get it accomplished," said Stewart.

Groom added that the new terminal could be a huge benefit.

"Much safer coming and going by air for those who fly in and out, it's more space for us to maneuver where we're not in people's way," said Groom.

Stewart said they had plans to add more hangars for planes and make the runway even bigger.

Miller said this was a step in the right direction for his area.

I think it'll be great for us, great for business around us, and just great for the community," said Miller.

