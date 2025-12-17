ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma has argued for 20 years that Arkansas-based Tyson Foods among others polluted the Illinois River watershed with millions of tons of chicken litter.

However, Gov. Kevin Stitt strongly opposes his attorney general's approach to the litigation and paid a visit to Adair County on Dec. 16 to make his case to local poultry farmers after reports surfaced that Tyson could pull out of Oklahoma farms altogether.

WATCH: Stitt: 'I am going to stand with our chicken producers over those big trial attorneys'

"I want you to know I am going to stand with our chicken producers over those big trial attorneys," Gov. Stitt told the crowd at Double R&P Gas & Grill in the community of Chance, just north of Westville.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond has maintained that the companies, especially Tyson, caused a public nuisance and trespassed by spreading chicken litter, AKA manure, and various chemicals onto eastern oklahoma lands that leaked into the watershed. The damage included low oxygen levels in the Illinois River and extreme algae growth which killed many fish.

In June, the federal judge presiding in the case rejected Tyson's dispute of the data and witness testimonies used for the state's findings.



During the luncheon hosted by Westville High School's FFA chapter, Stitt accused Drummond of hurting farmers for his own gain.

"What he's demanding is the poultry industry pays is $100 million," Gov. Stitt said. "But worse than that, he wants to ban all poultry litter application in eastern Oklahoma. Well, anybody with common sense knows that's gonna destroy not only farming in eastern Oklahoma but hay farmers, cattle farmers, everything."

Stitt fired his last Secretary of Energy & Agriculture for supporting Drummond's case against Tyson. His current secretary, Jeff Starling, is running to replace Drummond as attorney general next year. Drummond, a fellow Republican, is running for governor.

"This can and should be solved without litigation," Sec. Starling said. "Progress has been made but for the litigation. In fact, I would argue that the litigation has harmed progress."



FULL VIDEO: Gov. Stitt speaks to media about Tyson foods litigation

2 News asked the governor what accountability Tyson should face.

"If we need to tighten up on the poultry application, then let's do that through legislation (or) the EPA," Gov. Stitt said. "The State of Oklahoma follows everything that the EPA says. And we actually put more teeth in the fining process if we need to through the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture."



Four Republican candidates for governor in 2026 joined Stitt at the luncheon. One of Stitt's parting messages to the crowd was, "Elections matter."

2 News also reached out to the attorney general's office for a response to the governor's arguments.

