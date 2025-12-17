Bartlesville community reacts to 'Mother Fletcher' receiving plaque for legacy

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartesville Mayor Jim Curd said Ms. Viola Ford Fletcher, also known as Mother Fletcher, will receive a plaque to commemorate her legacy. She was one of the last survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Mother Fletcher passed away and held a funeral in Bartlesville on Nov 29.

Bartlesville resident Brent Butler shared his reaction to her passing.

"You know it's sad, but she advocated to teach the history of what happened," said Butler.

KJRH

Mayor Curd said he was happy to honor her.

"It's an honor shes been a longtime citizen here in Bartlesville, it's an honor to have her here," said Curd.

Mayor Curd told 2 News the plaque is going in the Bartlesville History Museum. A space, he said, that's dedicated to preserving stories that shaped the community and the nation.

"I think it's a great idea that way generations from here on out can learn about her and the importance she had," said Butler.

At just seven years old, Mother Fletcher witnessed the destruction of Greenwood. A trauma she carried and spoke about for more than a century.

"If you don't learn the mistakes of history, you're going to repeat them… We're trying to evolve as a country, as people," said Butler.

Curd said city staff will determine the plaque's final wording and plan to install it within the next two to three months.

"It's a good thing, it's a great thing, so I'm all for it," said Butler.

