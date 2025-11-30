TULSA, Okla. — On Nov 29, the community held two celebration-of-life events for Ms. Viola Ford Fletcher, also known as Mother Fletcher. At 111 years old, she was one of the last living survivors of the 1912 Tulsa race massacre. Both events were open to the public.

The first celebration was in Bartlesville, where her family, along with many others, gathered here at the Center for Arts and Events.

WATCH: Oklahomans gather to mourn passing of race massacre survivor Mother Fletcher:

Charles Harper attended the service.

"She impacted so many people's lives… So it was just amazing to see so many people come out," said Harper.

KJRH

Born in 1914, Mother Fletcher witnessed the destruction of Greenwood at the age of just seven—a trauma she carried for more than a century.

People at the event told 2 News that, in her later years, she became a national voice for truth and justice.

"We can still love, we still can work together because that's what she represented," said Harper.

Her celebration of life welcomed mourners with music, dancing, and words from local and state leaders.

"She loved her family, she took people home, so just to get that life history of her being here all that time, it just did my heart good," said Harper.

As people left the service, many of them came to Tulsa for a second celebration of life at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

KJRH

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols attended the all-white attire event.

"we all are here reflecting on her ife, which is extraordinary, my prayers are with the family who lost someone incredibly important to them," said Nichols.

