SMALL BUSINESS WEEKEND: Mother Road Market highlights local businesses

TULSA, Okla — Small, local shops at Mother Road Market are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, but they also have their very own Black Friday deals going on.

Customers like Kevin Wilhite noticed, and wanted to support.

“Small businesses are what make America run, ever since the beginning of America, small businesses are what been in the fabric of America," he said. "It's just like supporting everybody here that's trying to make something good for this area.”

He went to 66 and Sunny to pick up some dessert.

"From what the owner said, it's local ingredients and everything is local," said Wilhite.

He said being able to buy something that is unique and you can't get anywhere else is part of the beauty of buying local.

Owner Bert Peake agreed.

"It's nice to be able to offer Oklahoma products made in Oklahoma by Oklahoma artists, by Oklahoma makers, because people are looking for that kind of thing," she said.

She also said it helps boost the local economy.

"When you support small businesses and local businesses here in Tulsa, the money stays here. It stays with the local artist, the local maker. Also, the tax dollars stay here in Tulsa."

Mother Road Market will be open all weekend and will celebrate Small Business Saturday on November 29 to really allow small businesses to shine and welcome people to check out something new.

