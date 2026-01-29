Tulsa's Financial Empowerment Center expanding services, will include legacy planning

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders said they're adding legacy planning to their free financial wealth-building coaching program, the Financial Empowerment Center. Leaders said it's to help close that gap and provide Tulsans with the tools for financial growth.

Amber Guipttons with the program said it provides personalized support to help residents open bank accounts, improve credit scores, reduce debt, and plan for long-term financial stability. She added that the goal was to reduce financial stress while creating pathways toward economic security.

Tulsa Community College student Sam Levrault is among the residents considering the program.

“I think it’s great that the city was offering these classes,” Levrault said.

KJRH

Levrault said she had big financial dreams

"I do have dreams of buying a home one day. I would love a house with a yard," said Levrault.

Guipttons told 2 News the program began through a partnership between Tulsa Responds and Goodwill Industries of Tulsa. Together, the organizations created a free wealth-building resource open to anyone in the community.

"I think what we love the most is being able to really share the impact of this program," said Guipttons.

Guipttons said the legacy planning includes assistance with creating HIPAA forms, wills, and connecting residents with legal support.

"It's very intimidating, it's very daunting, I can tell you it's easier to get those things done ahead of time than to try to figure it out afterwards," said Levrault.

Since launching in 2020, Guipttons said the Financial Empowerment Center has helped Tulsans save more than $1 million and reduce debt by more than $3 million.

The Financial Empowerment Center is located near 15th Street and Yale Avenue. Residents can sign up here to meet with a coach either in person or by phone.

