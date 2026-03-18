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Charges dropped against woman arrested in connection with 1997 cold case murder

30 YEARS LATER: Woman accused of killing man in 1997 appears in court
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TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Sand Springs woman arrested in connection to a 1997 murder is now free.

Charges against Angie Cutnose have been dropped due to insufficient evidence. Cutnose was arrested in November 2025, nearly 30 years after 32-year-old Todd Sanseverino was shot and killed at a Sand Springs home.

Investigators say they've always suspected that Cutnose was a suspect in Sanserverino's murder. At the time, Cutnose's boyfriend said he committed the crime.

It's not clear what the next steps are in the investigation into Sanserverino's murder.

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