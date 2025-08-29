HOW TO WATCH: Find 2 News on your connected or smart TV

TULSA, Okla. — Everyone is busy nowadays.

It is hard to find time to do everything in the day. We understand, and that's why 2 News Oklahoma is dedicated to helping keep people safe, informed, and connected — on your timeline.

How are we doing that? By making our content available to you in multiple ways.

Yes, 2 News is on cable, satellite, antenna, or internet TV, but we're also available on dozens of apps and devices.

Connected TV: Search "2 News Oklahoma" on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV

Our app is available on all major connected TV devices. Just head to the device app store and search for "2 News Oklahoma"

We're also on all Roku-integrated TVs and all Amazon Fire-integrated TVs.

On any device, we're also in the "Local Now" apps and the "Tubi" apps. These apps do have limited functionality when compared to our "2 News Oklahoma" app on the same devices.

How much does your app cost?

Nothing. Nadda. Zip. All of our apps are 100% free.

2 News Oklahoma on Samsung TV Plus

If you've bought a Samsung Smart TV since 2016, you have access to hundreds of channels through Samsung TV Plus, including 2 News Oklahoma's stream.

What can I watch on these apps and devices?

Each app has different functionality due to licensing agreements with each platform. Below is a list of all the features available, along with the platforms on which they're available.



If you love watching 2 News Oklahoma newscasts, you can see them live in the 2 News Oklahoma app on:



Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Android TV

2 News On Demand

You know what stories are important to you. Pick and choose your favorite stories, or load up topics like Positively Oklahoma and Project Safe Schools, to make your own news mix.

Always free, and available on the 2 News app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV



How do I download the app?

You're a few clicks away:



Open the App or Channel Store on your device Search "2 News Oklahoma" Click "Download"

And you're done!



What if I'm not near a TV? Can I still watch?

2 News Oklahoma is also available online and on your phone, all for free!

2 News Oklahoma is 24/7 on Desktop or Mobile web

Our 24/7 stream, including local newscasts, is always available at HERE. You can also click the "Watch Now" button at the top of the website to access our livestream directly.

2 NEWS

Breaking news events may be on a different stream. Click on the push alert sent to your phone or email to be taken to any breaking news stream.

2 News Oklahoma app for iPhone and Android

You can download the 2 News app for iPhone and Android. Just head to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and search for "2 News Oklahoma"

In the app, live newscasts and breaking news streams will appear on the home tab. The livestream is always available by clicking on "Sections" at the bottom and choosing "Live Video."



Comparing all our options

Compare all our apps using the table below. (Note: the table is best viewed on a desktop computer or by rotating your phone or tablet)



App or Device Live Newscasts 2 News Oklahoma 24/7 2 News on Demand NBC programming Cost Cable, Satellite, Internet TV (Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV, etc.) X X Varies Antenna X X FREE (does require antenna) Tablo X X Varies 2 News Oklahoma app (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV) X X X FREE 2 News Oklahoma app (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV) X X via stories FREE Amazon Fire TV News, Local Now, and Tubi Apps X FREE Samsung TV plus X FREE on select Samsung smart TV's

Find links to download: