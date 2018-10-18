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Staff

ANCHORS
PHOTO- Julie Chin

Julie Chin

Erin Christy

Erin Christy

PHOTO- TJ Eckert

TJ Eckert

Naomi Keitt

Naomi Keitt

PHOTO- Sharon Phillips

Sharon Phillips

Bio photo- Christine Stanwood

Christine Stanwood

REPORTERS
Isabel Flores

Isabel Flores

PHOTO: Clifton Haskin

Clifton Haskin

PHOTO Marly Gatewood

Marly Gatewood

CJ Maclin

CJ Maclin

PHOTO- Stef Manchin

Stef Manchen

PHOTO: Samson Tamijani

Samson Tamijani

Cathy Tatom

Cathy Tatom

WEATHER
Michael Seger

Michael Seger

Brandon Wholey

Brandon Wholey

Anne Brown

Anne Brown

PHOTO- MIKE GROGAN

Mike Grogan

Matthew Whisenant

Matthew Whisenant

SPORTS
Cayden McFarland

Cayden McFarland

PHOTO- Dan Lindblad

Dan Lindblad

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