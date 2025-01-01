Christine Stanwood joined KJRH in April 2025 as the Morning Anchor.

Christine is an Emmy-award winning Anchor and Reporter with over a decade of experience in local news.

Before Tulsa, Christine was an Anchor and Reporter at KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona. During her time there, she won a Rocky Mountain Southwest Emmy Award in Military News and an Emmy for anchoring Team Coverage.

Christine is thrilled to return to Oklahoma. For several years, she worked as the lead Reporter and fill-in Anchor at KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City. She chased severe storms, covered tornado damage, the COVID-19 Pandemic and civil unrest protests in the city.

Christine was born and raised in Kansas City. She’s a proud graduate from the University of Kansas Alumni with a degree in Journalism. If you see her, give her a good, “Rock Chalk Jayhawk!”

After graduating, she moved to Fargo, North Dakota working as a Reporter and Anchor at KVLY. That’s where she met her husband.

Christine has roots in Oklahoma with family raised in Ponca City.

From a young age, Christine has always loved journalism and connecting with her community.

She got her start as a ‘Guest Weather Kid’ in Middle School. But began her career in Kansas City at KMBC 9 News working on the weekend overnights on the Assignment Desk and as a Production Assistant.

Christine and her family are thrilled to be in Green Country. On the weekends, you can find them on any Oklahoma lake, playing with their Australian Shepards or trying new restaurants.

If you have a story idea, Christine is listening!

You can reach her at Christine.stanwood@kjrh.com or any of her social media platforms.