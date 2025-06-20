Kiefer mourning sudden death of officer

KIEFER, Okla. — The Kiefer community is mourning after the unexpected death of an officer.

Officer Robert Schiavone, 50, died while exercising off duty. The Kiefer police chief told 2 News that Schiavone was the epitome of health and had a sudden medical incident while working out. Paramedics responded but could not save him.

Schiavone and his wife were days away from their 20th anniversary. They had five daughters.

His wife shared this photo of him with one of his daughters with 2 News.

There are just four people on the Kiefer Police Department. They often called him 'Boston Rob' because the Massachusetts native had a strong accent.

Chief Johnny O'Mara said everyone on the department are close friends as well as co-workers.

