TPD: 1 person dead after shooting in Midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after responding to a shooting Aug 16.
Police said two people were found shot inside a vehicle near 36th and Yale.
TPD says a woman was transported to the hospital and later died. The other person shot is in critical condition.
Police are still searching for the suspect who fled northbound in a red sports car.
