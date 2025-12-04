Tulsa mom launches Autism Christmas party after son's diagnosis

TULSA, Okla. — The moment she got answers, life as Angel Horn knew it flipped upside down.

"In that moment, hearing his diagnosis, I went numb," she said. "When they told me he was on the spectrum level three it was hard to hear, but I already knew."

Horn said she noticed signs that her 5 year old son Willie had some challenges, but wasn't sure how to respond, having three older neurotypical children.

Instead of letting the diagnosis cripple her, she turned her fear into purpose.

“I got up out that chair, I wiped my tears and before I left that door, I said, ‘okay, I’m ready for the journey," said Horn. "Hearing the diagnosis just pushed me to learning about it, educating myself about it. Just because it's a diagnosis doesn't mean he will lack in any way."

That journey led her to founding Piece by Peace Child Development Research Services, an organization focused on connecting families with autism resources.

"I wanted to be able to bridge that gap between resources and families, and let women, families, caregivers know you're not in this alone," said Horn.

This Christmas, she's launching a new holiday tradition: an autism Christmas party. Horn is hoping for community support through a toy drive to make the celebration special.

"Our toy drive is about inclusion," she said. "We want like a party. We want every kid that's on the spectrum to come in, have a good time."

Pop-its, fidgets, slime and squishies are just a few ideal sensory-specific toys, though Horn welcomes any donations to ensure these children have the best Christmas possible.

"They don't get invited to a lot of things, so I want to bring them in, have a party, celebrate them," said Horn. "They can be who they are, without any judgment. No one's going to look at them, no ones going to judge them."

In just one year, Horn has connected with 30 families in the Tulsa area, creating a support network and resource-sharing space.

"I just don't want anyone to feel lonely. Each mom that I meet, the stories that they tell me, I'm like, I've been there, it's okay and they always thank me like 'you get it,' and I'm like 'yeah, I do get it. I get it. You're not in here alone,'" Horn said.

To donate, bring unwrapped toys to the Reed Park Community Center.

To sign up, click here.

The celebration kicks off at the Reed Park Community Center on December 13 at 10 AM.

