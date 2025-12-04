2 News investigates: TFD dash cam in fatal engine crash

TULSA, Okla. — When a 2024 fatal crash involving a Tulsa Fire Department engine happened, 2 News began looking into the department’s handling of dash cameras.

The cameras are there to protect all sides; it’s supporting evidence of what happened.

In the deadliest crash involving a Tulsa fire truck in recent history, 2 News is told that evidence is nowhere to be found, and the reasons run the gamut.

Keiosha Rucker will be sentenced Dec. 16, 2025. She pleaded no contest to five counts of manslaughter and driving under the influence (drugs) for a February 2024 crash that killed four people and an unborn baby.

It happened in front of Patrick Henry Elementary School near 41st Street and New Haven.

At the time of the crash, police said she turned in front of the fire truck and had drugs in her system.

The day after the crash, 2 News requested the dash cam video. From the time of the crash to months afterward, the documented reasons we were told the video does not exist — don’t align.

We obtained emails regarding the crash through an open records request through the City of Tulsa.

In them, it shows when we first asked for the video. Tulsa Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Little emails Fire Chief Michael Baker, to “chat.”

Moments later, Baker replies, “the dash cam video has been turned over to TPD, we don’t have access.”

In April 2024, we asked for the video from the Tulsa Police Department, who referred us back to the fire department, stating TPD does not manage fire cameras.

We ask the fire department again. Little emails police again, stating, “I understand there was not footage on the memory card pulled from the camera.”

Several months later, in February 2025, we ask again for an explanation about the footage.

In a text message to our 2 News Executive Reporter, Little writes, “it is my understanding they were on, but the manufacturer setting is set to not record over anything. Apparently it was filled and… stopped recording.”

We obtained the owner’s manual and could not confirm whether that function is available.

So, we obtained documents from Rucker’s preliminary hearing, which was in October 2024, four months prior to Little’s text message to us.

The acting captain testified something completely different.

Rucker’s attorney, Nathan Milner asked, “was that dash cam working that day?”

“No, it was not,” the acting captain replied. “The windshield had been replaced and the dash cam had not been installed and there had been an email sent to have the dash cam properly installed, and those had gone unanswered.”

“So, there wasn’t even a dash camera at all?” Milner asked.

“There was a dash camera, but it was non-functional.”

2 News confirmed a windshield repair 10 months prior to the crash.

Our open records request asked for all written documentation regarding the dash camera in the Rucker case.

The only documentation received regarding dash cameras in the Rucker case were emails referencing 2 News’ request for the video.

We asked for all department policies regarding dash cameras. A city spokesperson confirms no policies existed until after our records request was submitted.

The request was submitted in February 2025. As of July 25, 2025, a working dash camera is required in all fire trucks, and required to be checked daily.

The administrative order also requires the dash camera to be securely mounted and for the data to be retained for three years, and processed in compliance with the Open Records Act.

We previously reported that Keiosha Rucker and her passenger, Ataja Martin, are filing separate lawsuits against the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Fire Department, claiming the fire engine was excessively speeding and driving recklessly.

Because Rucker pleaded no contest in her criminal case, a judge will determine Rucker’s sentence. In Oklahoma, each manslaughter case carries four years to life in prison.

We asked TFD Fire Chief Baker and PIO Little numerous times for an interview, telling them we identified inconsistencies that we would like for them to address. In an email, Little said they will not comment further but will continue to comply with open records.

The City of Tulsa also denied our multiple requests for interviews.

