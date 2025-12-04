Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Kanisha Jackson

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mother refuses to give up on getting justice for her daughter who was murdered 13 years ago in a North Tulsa home, with no one held accountable to this day.

Kanisha Jackson was gunned down along with her boyfriend Brian Mitchell in what her family believes was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Her mother, Sheila Jackson, recently reached out to 2 News hoping to breathe new life into her daughter's cold case.

"I wanted her case solved. I mean it's going on 12-13 years since no one has even contacted me to see if I wanted to go any further with her murder case and I definitely want her case solved because I believe the person and people who did it need to be accountable for what they did to her," Sheila Jackson said.

The devastating day began like any other Sunday when Tulsa police were called to the North Tulsa home after a friend made a horrific discovery. For Sheila Jackson, the nightmare unfolded in slow motion.

"I didn't think it was true until we got to her house and saw all the police there with the tape and when we got there they didn't even know that she was inside the home," Sheila Jackson said.

"But when I told them that she was in there, they went and saw her in her bedroom."

As investigators pieced together what happened, Jackson believes her beloved daughter was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Police explored the possibility that Mitchell was the actual target, given his criminal history in both Tulsa and Creek County.

"Yes he was," Sheila Jackson said when asked if police believe Brian was the target.

"She had nothing to do with whatever Brian had going on and they should have never killed her. She was an innocent person."

Jackson said her daughter's relationship with Mitchell was already coming to an end.

"I really didn't know Brian until Kanisha met him and then she was telling him that he had to leave on that day and she was putting him on the way out," Sheila Jackson said.

Kanisha's death left behind more than just grieving family members. She was a devoted mother to a 5-year-old little girl who would never again feel her mother's embrace.

"She was a lovely person and she had a lot of friends and she was sweet and she got along with a lot of people and she had a daughter that she was raising who was 5 turning 6 that following week. She was a great mother and a great daughter. She was very lovely," Sheila Jackson said.

In the wake of unimaginable loss, Sheila Jackson found purpose in raising her granddaughter. The little girl is now thriving in college and running track—a bittersweet testament to the love Kanisha would have given.

Yet even as Sheila Jackson celebrates her granddaughter's achievements, the absence of justice weighs heavily on her heart.

"It bothers me because I feel like these people are still out on the street and they're living their lives and I have to live without seeing my daughter anymore," Sheila Jackson said.

Someone out there knows what happened to Kanisha Jackson. If you have any information about her shooting death, please call the Tulsa Police Department.

