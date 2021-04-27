Mental Health Resources

Important Numbers
- COPES (emergency outreach team): 918-744-4800
- Tulsa Police Department: (emergency) 911 or (non-emergency) 918-596-9222
- Reach Out Helpline-Heartline (Toll Free): 1-800-522-9054
- Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255
- Oklahoma County Crisis Intervention Center (OCCIC) phone: 800-522-9054
Mental Health Association of Oklahoma
- www.mhaok.org
- Call 918-585-1213 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver House
- Call 918-382-2435 open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Family & Children’s Services
- www.fcsok.org
- Crisis hotline: 918-744-4800
- Appointment: 918-587-9471
Oklahoma Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (OKDHSAS)
- www.crsok.org
- Reach out Hotline: 1.800.522.9054
- Suicide Prevention: 1.800. 273.TALK (8255)
- Tulsa office: 918.492.2554
- CALM Center (for children 10-17y.o.)
- Phone: 918-394-CALM (2256)
Brookhaven Hospital
- https://brookhavenhospital.com/
- (888) 298-HOPE (4673)
Crisis Care Center (apart of FCSOK)
- https://www.fcsok.org/services/crisis-services/
- Phone: 918-921-3200
Fort Supply Acute Care Unit
- http://www.ncbhok.org/woodward-ok-emergency-mental-health
- Phone: 580-766-2311
Green Country Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
- http://gcbhs.org/
- Phone: 918-682-8407
Hillcrest Medical Center
- https://hillcrestmedicalcenter.com/
- Phone: 918-579-1000
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital
- https://www.saintfrancis.com/laureate/
- Phone: 918-481-4000
Parkside Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital
- https://parksideinc.org/
- Phone: 918-588-8888
Mental Health Services of Southern Oklahoma (MHSSO)
- https://www.lighthouseok.com/seminole-clinic
- Phone: 580-798-4523
NAMI Tulsa
- http://www.namitulsa.org/
- Phone: 918-587-6264
Oklahoma Crisis Recovery Unit
- https://www.facebook.com/oklahomacrisisrecoveryunit/?ref=py_c
- Phone: 405-522-8168
Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
- https://www.red-rock.com/
- Norman Phone: 405-425-0389
- Clinton Phone: 580-323-6021
Spring Creek Recovery Center
- https://www.creoks.org/springcreek.html
- Phone: 918-216-4999
Talliaffero Community Mental Health Center
- https://www.facebook.com/JTCMHC/
- Phone: 580-248-5780
Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health (TCBH) – state hospital
- https://oklahoma.gov/odmhsas.html
- Crisis Line: 918-293-2100
- Phone: 918-293-2140
Carl Albert Mental Health Center – state hospital
- https://www.okdrs.gov/guide/carl-albert-community-mental-health
- Phone: 918-426-7800
Griffin Memorial Hospital – state hospital
- https://www.facebook.com/GriffinMemorialHospital/
- Phone: 405-573-6623
Northwest Mental Health Center – state hospital
- http://www.ncbhok.org/woodward-ok-emergency-mental-health
- Phone: 580-766-2311