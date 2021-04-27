Mental Health Resources

Watch
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 10:09:58-04

Important Numbers

  • COPES (emergency outreach team): 918-744-4800
  • Tulsa Police Department: (emergency) 911 or (non-emergency) 918-596-9222
  • Reach Out Helpline-Heartline (Toll Free): 1-800-522-9054
  • Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255
  • Oklahoma County Crisis Intervention Center (OCCIC) phone: 800-522-9054

Mental Health Association of Oklahoma

  • www.mhaok.org
  • Call 918-585-1213 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver House

  • Call 918-382-2435 open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Family & Children’s Services

  • www.fcsok.org
  • Crisis hotline: 918-744-4800
  • Appointment: 918-587-9471

Oklahoma Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (OKDHSAS)

  • www.crsok.org
  • Reach out Hotline: 1.800.522.9054
  • Suicide Prevention: 1.800. 273.TALK (8255)
  • Tulsa office: 918.492.2554
  • CALM Center (for children 10-17y.o.)
  • Phone: 918-394-CALM (2256)

Brookhaven Hospital

Crisis Care Center (apart of FCSOK)

Fort Supply Acute Care Unit

Green Country Behavioral Health Services, Inc.

Hillcrest Medical Center

Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital

Parkside Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital

Mental Health Services of Southern Oklahoma (MHSSO)

NAMI Tulsa

Oklahoma Crisis Recovery Unit

Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, Inc.

Spring Creek Recovery Center

Talliaffero Community Mental Health Center

Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health (TCBH) – state hospital

Carl Albert Mental Health Center – state hospital

Griffin Memorial Hospital – state hospital

Northwest Mental Health Center – state hospital

