Mental Health Resources

Important Numbers COPES (emergency outreach team): 918-744-4800

Tulsa Police Department: (emergency) 911 or (non-emergency) 918-596-9222

Reach Out Helpline-Heartline (Toll Free): 1-800-522-9054

Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255

Oklahoma County Crisis Intervention Center (OCCIC) phone: 800-522-9054 Mental Health Association of Oklahoma www.mhaok.org

Call 918-585-1213 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Denver House Call 918-382-2435 open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Family & Children’s Services www.fcsok.org

Crisis hotline: 918-744-4800

Appointment: 918-587-9471 Oklahoma Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (OKDHSAS) www.crsok.org

Reach out Hotline: 1.800.522.9054

Suicide Prevention: 1.800. 273.TALK (8255)

Tulsa office: 918.492.2554

CALM Center (for children 10-17y.o.)

Phone: 918-394-CALM (2256) Brookhaven Hospital https://brookhavenhospital.com/

(888) 298-HOPE (4673) Crisis Care Center (apart of FCSOK) https://www.fcsok.org/services/crisis-services/

Phone: 918-921-3200 Fort Supply Acute Care Unit http://www.ncbhok.org/woodward-ok-emergency-mental-health

​Phone: 580-766-2311 Green Country Behavioral Health Services, Inc.

http://gcbhs.org/

Phone: 918-682-8407 Hillcrest Medical Center https://hillcrestmedicalcenter.com/

Phone: 918-579-1000 Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital https://www.saintfrancis.com/laureate/

Phone: 918-481-4000 ​Parkside Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital https://parksideinc.org/

Phone: 918-588-8888 Mental Health Services of Southern Oklahoma (MHSSO) https://www.lighthouseok.com/seminole-clinic

Phone: 580-798-4523 NAMI Tulsa http://www.namitulsa.org/

Phone: 918-587-6264 Oklahoma Crisis Recovery Unit https://www.facebook.com/oklahomacrisisrecoveryunit/?ref=py_c

Phone: 405-522-8168 Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, Inc. https://www.red-rock.com/

Norman Phone: 405-425-0389

Clinton Phone: 580-323-6021 Spring Creek Recovery Center https://www.creoks.org/springcreek.html

Phone: 918-216-4999 Talliaffero Community Mental Health Center https://www.facebook.com/JTCMHC/

Phone: 580-248-5780 Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health (TCBH) – state hospital https://oklahoma.gov/odmhsas.html

Crisis Line: 918-293-2100

Phone: 918-293-2140 Carl Albert Mental Health Center – state hospital https://www.okdrs.gov/guide/carl-albert-community-mental-health

Phone: 918-426-7800​ Griffin Memorial Hospital – state hospital https://www.facebook.com/GriffinMemorialHospital/

Phone: 405-573-6623 Northwest Mental Health Center – state hospital http://www.ncbhok.org/woodward-ok-emergency-mental-health

​Phone: 580-766-2311

