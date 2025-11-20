Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Peggy McGuire

EUFAULA, Okla. — A mother's daily routine of dropping her son off at school became the last time anyone saw her alive, launching a decade-long mystery that continues to haunt her family and investigators.

Peggy McGuire kissed her young son goodbye and dropped him off at school in Eufaula on November 16, 2015. She was never seen alive again.

Those who knew McGuire best say she lived for her only child, making her sudden disappearance all the more devastating to those who loved her.

Elizabeth Leeper was more than McGuire's cousin – they were best friends who spoke nearly every day until the calls suddenly stopped.

"I don't think Peggy's alive. I don't she would have ever left her son. There's been no evidence that she is alive. The FBI continues to run her social security number and things like and it's never came up on anything," Leeper said.

Just days after McGuire vanished, investigators found her pickup truck, but not where anyone expected.

"A couple days later, her Toyota pickup truck was found located at TJ's Ice House Bar there in rural McIntosh County," said Dale Fine, an OSBI agent.

The discovery only deepened the mystery.

"It was kind of a little hole in the wall bar there that locals hung out and played pool at. She didn't ever go there and none of our friends ever went there and there was no reason for her to be there. They've never seen on her camera footage entering the bar in the vehicle or leaving from that vehicle," Leeper said.

Security footage from that rainy night shows a figure behind the wheel, but investigators and McGuire's family believe it was a man.

Ten years have passed, and Leeper's faith in justice wavers. But her hope for truth never dies.

"Somebody somewhere knows something and I do think and I believe and I hold onto that one say somebody is going to get aggressive enough about this and find out the truth and make whoever did this serve the consequences for taking her life," Leeper said.

If you have information about McGuire's disappearance, please call the OSBI tip line at 1-800-522-8017.

A mother's son is still waiting for answers.

