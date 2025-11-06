Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Paula Bogle

TULSA, Okla. — For 15 years, a Tulsa family has been searching for answers in the brutal murder of their loved one.

64-year-old Paula Bogle was found stabbed to death in her own home in 2010.

Police believe she knew her killer — but despite years of investigation, no one has ever been arrested.

Fifteen years have passed, but for Glenna Mize, the memory of that December day remains painfully vivid — the day she discovered her beloved aunt Paula had been murdered.

"I just went into the house and I got a call from the person that was living there with her. His name was Gerald and said that my aunt was not responding and so I needed to go over so I went over and when we go there, she was sitting in her rocking chair," Mize said.

"She had been stabbed in the neck and she was dead, she was already dead."

It's an image that haunts her still — yet Glenna found a way to make peace with an unimaginable loss, drawing strength from an unexpected source.

"Especially when you get to the scene and you're the one who finds them that way. I've never forgot it. I just made peace with it whenever we done her service and her memorial and I made peace with because of what the minister said. He said you can let it interrupt you life, or you can chose to do life and let our vindicator be God and it will be Ok," Mize said.

Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Jason White has carried this case with him for years.

He believes Paula knew her killer — and that makes her death even more heartbreaking.

"We have believed for many years that whoever did this likely knew her. There wasn't any forced entry into the residence and it happened sometime in the daytime," White said.

The scene Glenna discovered that day painted a troubling picture — Paula's home had been disturbed, and her car was nowhere to be found.

Tulsa police say Paula's car was later discovered in the parking lot at a Carl's Jr.

For Glenna, who knew her aunt's habits well, the missing car raised immediate red flags.

"I know my aunt would never loan out her car so I don't know how they got her car and was in it because she would never loan her car out. I do know that," Mize said.

While the exact motive remains a mystery, Detective White has developed a theory based on years of investigating Paula's final moments.

"I have a feeling that whoever this person was probably knew her. I think this person might have asked for some money and it's possible that Paula refused and then that individual didn't like that answer," White said.

Investigators did look closely at a man who frequently visited Paula's home — possibly even living there — but he was eventually cleared of any involvement.

Now, 15 years later, Detective White holds onto hope that someone, somewhere, knows what happened to Paula.

"There is potential that the person responsible for this may have talked to somebody about it and if that's the case, I would like to hear about it," White said.

If you have any information about the death of Paula Bogle, please call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

A family — and a detective — are still waiting for answers.

