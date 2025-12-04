Tulsa police arrest graffiti suspect and his dad

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man accused of causing $110,000 worth of graffiti damage.

The suspect, Talan Jones, was arrested in November after police say he was caught spray-painting the word MANGO on a highway wall.

He bonded out after the November arrest and police began investigating his involvement with multiple other MANGO graffiti displays around the city.

Tulsa Police Department

On Dec. 3, TPD was surveilling Jones' home and officers began talking with Jones' dad Todd.

While talking, police say a drug scale fell out of Todds' pants. Todd is a convicted felon and was found in possession meth and a pistol, TPD said.

TPD said through their investigation Talan was also arrested again after a search warrant at the house. Officers found spray paint cans and graffiti artwork at the house further connecting Talan to the MANGO graffiti, TPD said.

Talan was arrested on 7 complaints of malicious injury to property and one complaint of obstruction. Charges are still pending.

