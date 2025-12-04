Tulsa City Council aims to codify new state law for school zones

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council is in the process of codifying a new state law that adds another layer of penalties to distracted driving.

House Bill 2263, which was signed into law in May and took effect in November, builds on existing no text & drive laws by guaranteeing a $100 fine if a driver uses a handheld device in a school zone.

Oklahoma House of Representatives

"I was just having a broader conversation with our colleagues, with the police department, about 'What are some things that we need to be aware of for drivers?'" city councilor Lori Decter Wright told 2 News on Dec. 3.

Decter Wright said the slight delay in working it into city ordinances isn't a huge deal because Tulsa Police Department already enforces penalties on distracting driving of any kind.

"The main thing is when you're going through a school zone, you already need to slow down and keep your eyes on the road and pay attention," the councilor said. "But this is really if a TPD officer sees you with that device in your hand, they can add this added penalty."



Tulsa Public Schools board member Stacey Woolley said that's especially helpful for a school zone like Council Oak Elementary's. The school doesn't have bus riders, so students walk or get dropped off in front or in the adjacent neighborhood.

“Distracted drivers pose a significant risk to students in our community. While schools do their best to help ensure students make it safely across the street, even the best crossing guard cannot make up for a driver who isn’t looking. I think we should all be thankful that state lawmakers saw a need to address this concern head on.” Stacey Woolley

Councilor Decter Wright said the city council is expected to vote the new ordinance into immediate effect on Dec. 10.

