Community rallies after Broken Arrow dog rescue theft

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — After Legacy of Hope, a nonprofit dog rescue in Broken Arrow was robbed of its supplies, kind-hearted Oklahomans stepped up to help.

Staff said the community donated supplies, food, and funds to support their mission to help dogs.

Director Marcye Davies said she was devastated when the robbery happened.

"It was painful, I mean, for a small rescue it hurts," said Davies.

KJRH

Davies said thieves broke into their storage and stole nearly $2,000 worth of collars, car seat covers, and grooming supplies. After 2 News spoke with Davies in Nov, that's when she said the donations started pouring in.

"I'm thankful we are all just very thankful," said Davies.

Davies told 2 News that people from all over Green County and all over the country showed up to donate and help replace what was stolen.

"Oklahoma is a giving place… We would like to thank everybody. We can't do this without the support of the community," said Davies.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

