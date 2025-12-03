Suspect arrested after walking up to standoff scene in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY — A standoff in Rogers County ended unusually, but safely, on Dec. 3.

Rogers County Sheriff's deputies were called to a house off Hwy 20 and 4240 Road east of Claremore, after a woman reported her partner shot at her.

Around two hours after RCSO responded to the home, a man walked up to the media gathered near the scene looking for his dog. He eventually said he lived at the house law enforcement surrounded and didn't know why officers were there.

2 News called RCSO and reported the man, who turned out to be the suspect.

The man, Anthony Space, was arrested.

Deputies said they found the gun and spent rounds at the house.

