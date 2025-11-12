Broken Arrow dog rescue 'heartbroken' after essential supplies stolen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow nonprofit Legacy of Hope Dog Rescue is asking for help after someone broke into their storage unit full of supplies.

Director Marcye Davies said she is heartbroken at the loss of supplies that go to help dogs get adopted.

Legacy of Hope Dog Rescue

"Stealing from a rescue is really low, stealing from us or any rescue, it's just not good karma," said Davies.

Davies showed 2 News the ripped boxes and disheveled shelves that once held collars for dogs looking for a home.

The rescue gave this list of some of the stolen items:



All of our bark collars - we had dozens

Several totes of harnesses (every size!)

Splash pads & sprinklers for the dogs

Seat belts & car seat covers

All our grooming supplies

And even the nicer donated dog bowls

"It's just odd to me some of the things they took and some of the things they left," said Davies.

Davies said the storage unit housed most of their dog supplies.

Legacy of Hope Dog Rescue

"Having to replace it is difficult… And we haven't heard any updates," said Davies.

2 News reached out to the Broken Arrow police, who said the investigation was still ongoing as of Nov. 12, but that they do have a lead on the suspect.

"It would be fantastic to be able to replace what we've lost," said Davies.

To donate to the nonprofit, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

