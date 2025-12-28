New medical marijuana law goes into effect in the new year

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers have tightened up requirements to obtain a medical marijuana card and added additional restrictions to prevent people from using it behind the wheel, since it became allowed in 2018.

Doctor education requirements begin Jan. 1, 2026

Starting January 1, doctors looking to prescribe medical marijuana to patients must complete an initial education course and register with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority under Senate Bill 1066.

Doctors who don't register and complete the required education will be unable to recommend patients after January 1, and the patients' applications will be rejected.

Before SB 1066, physicians only had to have an active license in good standing with the State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision, the State Board of Osteopathic Examiners, or the State Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners

New DUI laws close marijuana loopholes. '

Senate Bill 786 introduces new DUI laws that took effect in November to close, according to lawmakers, what they consider "loopholes" in road safety.

It is now illegal for any person in the car to consume marijuana. Drivers can now be charged if a passenger is smoking marijuana in the vehicle, calling it ‘second-hand smoking.’

Similar to Oklahoma's open-container laws, all cannabis must be in its original sealed packaging and stored away, like in the trunk of the vehicle.

Having a medical marijuana card will not save drivers from charges of driving under the influence. The law states that legal authority to use medical marijuana does not exempt a driver from DUI charges.

If a driver violates these rules, they face misdemeanor charges with fines up to $500.

Additional laws taking effect January 1

Several other laws are going into effect on January 1, including Senate Bill 626, which requires companies to notify the Attorney General within 60 days of a data breach that affects more than 500 people.

Another new law makes false deed recordings a felony if someone makes a false title to claim land that person does not own.

