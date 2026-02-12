'We don't agree with what ICE is doing': Union students protest ICE, lawmakers respond

TULSA, Okla. — On the morning of February 12, the sidewalks in front of Union High School were filled with students holding signs and flags, cars honking, and students cheering.

"We don't agree with what ICE is doing," Union junior Isabella Flores said. "We don't agree with anything that's happening in our community."

Flores was one of the organizers of an anti-ICE walkout at Union, the latest in a series of protests at schools in Green Country.

"We are youth. Some of us still can't vote, but that's okay," Flores said. "Our voices still matter, and we can still get it out there."

A few hours before that protest, legislators sent a letter to State Superintendent Lindel Fields, asking his office to address the walkouts.

2 News spoke with Senators Brian Guthrie and Julie McIntosh, two of more than a dozen lawmakers who signed the letter.

"We believe in the right of students, parents, and teachers to have their free speech rights to protest," Senator McIntosh said. "However, during classroom time, that is time we have set aside for instruction."

"Do the parents know what their kids are doing when they think they're going to school to learn, and then they find out later that that's not what happened. The kids were protesting," Senator Guthrie added.

Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt responded, saying, "Once again, we see selective outrage from Republicans as they cherry-pick issues," adding, "We should applaud young people for exercising their rights."

Back at Union, students say this isn't about getting out of class.

"We go to 4th hour after this, some people go to lunch," Union senior Riley White said. "This isn't about skipping school. If we were to skip school, we would go home. This is about supporting people."

Supporting people on both sides of the discussion.

"People will have different opinions from you. That is fine, we're all entitled to our own," Flores said. "This is us voicing our own opinion. But no matter what, we believe that everyone deserves to be treated fairly."

2 News reached out to Superintendent Fields office for comment. His office responded, saying:

“OSDE has been in contact with leaders at these schools, and each situation is being handled with a calm sense of order that ensures student safety to the fullest extent possible. Local school boards may adopt policies that regulate on-campus freedom of expression, and districts may impose discipline or attendance punishments if students violate those policies. When it comes to activities happening off campus, parents also must be engaged in helping their student understand rights, limitations and responsible behaviors. At the end of the day, safety is our primary concern, even as students observe their right of expression.”

