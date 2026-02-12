PROBLE SOLVED: 2 News helps with ticket refund

TULSA, Okla. — At 2 News, we are committed to listening to the community, holding people accountable, and advocating when we can.

A Tulsa man was out a couple of hundred dollars for concert tickets that were canceled, with no new date in sight.

When he couldn’t reach the promoter for a refund, he contacted us.

In July of 2025, the Tech N9ne concert at The Shine Farm in Pineville, Missouri, was postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

Jeremiah Mydland of Tulsa was able to get a refund, but the concert was rescheduled again—this time due to weather.

Mydland understood the predicament. However, with the holiday shopping season approaching, no new date announced, and confidence in the concert's future waning, Mydland reached out to Kismet Koncerts for a refund—again.

This time, he is not getting a response.

Mydland shared the emails he sent on December 12.

January 7th, he sat down with us.

“Some kind of answer would be nice, instead of leaving everyone in the dark,” he said.

When 2 News contacted Mike Brown of Kismet Koncerts, Mydland was issued a refund that same day. We were told the email must have gotten lost.

Mydland does not buy that response.

“I’m not alone because several others have commented on Facebook posts about refunds and a new date, and no one is getting replies,” he said.

Comments are not disabled on The Shine Farm or Kismet Koncerts Facebook pages, except for those regarding the Tech N9ne concert.

Mydland took screenshots anticipating this and shared them with us.

There are other people asking about refunds.

On January 16, days after Mydland received his refund, a new announcement regarding refunds was posted. It promises refunds to anyone who bought tickets through the venue.

As of February 12, no new concert date has been announced.

We tried multiple times to interview Brown by Zoom or in person. It was difficult to get a concrete answer on a specific date or time, and we were given the runaround. Ultimately, we told him we would relay his message.

Brown is adamant that no one is being denied refunds and that anyone eligible will receive one.

He added they do not have the capabilities to refund tickets bought through Ticketmaster, nor third-party platforms, like StubHub.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

