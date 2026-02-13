Settlement reached in 20 year poultry pollution lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has reached a settlement involving a 20-year lawsuit against poultry producers Tyson Foods and Cargill.

Over the past two decades, Oklahoma attorneys have argued that both poultry producers have been contaminating the Illinois River with millions of tons of chicken litter. Now, that lawsuit has ended with a $25 million dollar settlement.

In addition to the settlement, both companies will increase the amount of poultry litter removed from the Illinois River Watershed, pay into a fund to monitor compliance, pay for litter removal, pay into a fund to clean up the Illinois River Watershed, and dismiss their appeals of the lawsuit.

“For over two decades, Oklahoma has fought to protect the Illinois River Watershed and the natural resources that sustain our communities,” Drummond said. “The decision to settle by Tyson and Cargill makes one thing unmistakably clear: corporate accountability is not optional, and protecting Oklahoma's water can, and must, go hand in hand with a strong poultry and agricultural industry. These settlements provide a path to move forward together, giving certainty for growers, protecting jobs and safeguarding Oklahoma’s waters for future generations.”

However, some politicians are unhappy with the settlement.

Governor Kevin Stitt has been vocal about his disagreement with Drummond over the case. Stitt issued this statement following Drummond's announcement:

“After three years of gridlock and failed talks, I’m glad the Attorney General finally heeded my calls to get serious about negotiations, although it may be too late. Now that Judge Frizzell has issued a summary judgment, these settlements could be at risk of being denied by the court," said Governor Stitt.

"We need to remember who the real heroes of this latest settlement are: Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers. I applaud Megan Langley, a brave Oklahoman who stood up, shared her family’s story, and refused to give up when it looked like hope was nearly lost. I also applaud the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association for pulling their endorsement of the Attorney General in response to his extreme position on this issue; it sent a clear message that rural Oklahoma won’t be taken for granted.

"We must all continue to fight the good fight until every single Oklahoma grower is protected and our agricultural communities have certainty.”

Despite the settlement with Tyson and Cargill, there are still proceedings against Cal-Maine, Peterson Farms, and Simmons.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

