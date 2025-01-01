TJ Eckert

TJ Eckert joined KJRH as a Senior Reporter, telling stories in our community while co-anchoring 2 News at 6 and 2 News Extra Edition at 6:30 weeknights.

He's a Green Country native, born in Tulsa and a graduate of Bixby High School. He spent nearly a decade covering local sports in Tulsa, and previously in Joplin, MO.

TJ played college football at UCO in Edmond and spent 1 season on the Broncho golf team. When he's not working, you can probably find him out on the golf course! He also enjoys spending time with his wife Madison and their 2 dogs, and watching any of our local sports teams.

Have a story idea? Send it to TJ at tj.eckert@kjrh.com!

