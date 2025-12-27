John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation raising funds for new building

TULSA, Okla. — The John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation launched a capital campaign to raise funds for a new facility in Tulsa’s Greenwood District. Leaders aiming to create a permanent space for education, reflection, and community healing.

Located near East Reconciliation Way and Detroit Avenue, Reconciliation Park has become a place people describe as sacred, a space that honors history, acknowledges harm, and encourages healing.

Regina Wells said she frequently visits the park.

“That park really gives a peaceful trance type of feeling,” said Wells.

Reuben Gant is the executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.

“There is history and a lot of it that we need to delve into,” said Gant. He told 2 News that the new building would allow the organization to go beyond outdoor interpretation and create space for permanent and temporary exhibits, symposia, and community learning.

Visitors and supporters said the proposed facility could help ensure Greenwood’s story is told in its full context.

“That’s a wonderful idea when we look at preserving the legacy,” Wells said.

Gant emphasized that the goal is not only to focus on the Tulsa Race Massacre but also to highlight Greenwood’s resilience, achievements, and continued impact.

“Getting to know your neighbor makes a difference regardless of what they look like,” Gant said.

Wells told 2 News that understanding Greenwood’s history beyond tragedy is essential.

“It wasn’t over the massacre,” she said. “When you understand that resilience, it also gives you hope as well," said Wells.

Anyone interested in donating to the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation’s capital campaign can click here to learn more.

