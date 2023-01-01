Multimedia Journalist Samson Tamijani arrived at 2 News in January of 2023 and is eager to share the stories of his Green Country neighbors!

Though he is from Houston, he’s not unfamiliar to the region, having graduated from University of Arkansas’s Lemke School of Journalism and Strategic Media. He initially studied at William Penn University in Iowa, where he kicked for the football team for two years.

Samson previously interned at stations in northwest Arkansas and in Houston before gaining reporting and anchoring experience in northern Indiana and north Alabama, respectively.

When he’s not working, you’ll often see Samson at a soccer pitch or exploring local restaurants.

You can also find him on Facebook and Twitter.