Two adults and child taken to hospital following stabbing in south Tulsa, uncertain whether child stabbed

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two women and possibly a child were stabbed during a domestic dispute at an apartment near 61st and Peoria.

The stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Police said two women, one in critical condition, were taken to the hospital. A child was also taken to the hospital, but at the time, police were not sure whether the child had been stabbed or just had blood on them.

KJRH

Police said a male suspect ran from the scene after the stabbing, but was caught and taken into custody by officers.

Police said the suspect and victims are related.

2 News is gathering information on this story and will bring you updates as we get them.

