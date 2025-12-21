'My whole childhood is Christmas': Tulsa teen creates Santa tracker

TULSA, Okla — A local Tulsa teen is hoping to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

Hayden Lang is a 17-year-old student at Bishop Kelly High School.

He said Christmas has always been a big part of his life, and he wants to help others feel the magic of the holidays just like he does.

“Christmas is a huge deal for us," he said. "My whole childhood is Christmas.”

To spread some cheer, Lang created a Santa Tracker named Holiday Flight Path.

“I sat down as like a hobby when I was bored one day, and I started building it, and it actually turned out really well," he said. "I figured out I could actually build something really good. And so for three years straight, since I was 14, I've just been working and working.”

He said he is self-taught all of the coding and software he's used in his tracker.

Lang said he’d like to pursue a career in computers and coding, but for now, he wants to perfect his project.

He said the countdown will officially start Christmas Eve for everyone to tune in.

Once Santa Clause takes off, people will be able to use an AI-moderated chat to help further the excitement.

“It's the first Santa tracker to ever have it where you can communicate with other people around the world," he said. "It shows your country and everything.”

In the meantime, people can visit the website to enjoy other activities, like a daily joke or visiting the elf management hub, which shows data, like how many gifts Santa and his elves have wrapped so far.

“Making other people happy gives me a big energy boost," he said. "It makes me want to keep building more and more onto this website.”

Because of his success with the Santa tracker, Lang decided to create an Easter Bunny tracker, too.

You can find his past videos on the flight path's YouTube channel.

