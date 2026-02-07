RAIN'S LAW: A grieving mother fights for her daughter's legacy

TULSA, Okla. — Karla Carlock is in a tough position, three years after her daughter’s death.

“I’ve been in a fight or flight mode since I’ve lost her. It’s just kind of like I’m existing,” Carlock said.

2 News listened to Karla Carlock, as she balances her grief with meaningful action.

LISTENING >>> Carlock and Myers connected via Jacob Towe, another fentanyl awareness advocate

Carlock says her daughter died while attending Cameron University. One night, while Rain was dealing with some mental health issues, she and her mom spoke over the phone.

Carlock said God had big plans for Reece’s life. Reece told her she had an assignment due, and had to get back to work. The next morning, authorities called Carlock to tell her Reece had passed away.

Carlock has been working, ever since, to prevent something like that from happening again; That was the genesis of Rain’s Law.

“Just as horrible as her death was, if we can get this law — named after her – maybe it will save a life,” Sen. Darrell Weaver said.

Sen. Weaver is trying to get this bill over the finish line.

“Rain’s Law,” House Bill 1484, would require fentanyl educaiton in grades six through 12, in Oklahoma's public schools.

“This bill is about getting to our young people early, in our schools, to educate them about, really the harms of what they’re dealing with and what could happen to them. It’s a very high risk drug,” Weaver said.

A plan that reaches countless Oklahoma families; because as Carlock puts it, the worst can reach any family.

“I always thought, you know, this isn’t gonna happen to our family but it does and so many parents have said the same thing, this is just something that happens to others, but it can happen to our families,” Carlock said.

