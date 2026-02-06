Oklahoma lawmakers share concerns over recent student walkouts

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Multiple state lawmakers, including some in Green Country, are concerned about recent student walkouts during school hours.

This week, students at Tulsa's Nathan Hale High School walked out in protest. It's a growing trend across Oklahoma and the United States as students share their anger over ongoing ICE raids.

In a statement, lawmakers say they respect the participants' right to protest but are concerned that students are missing instructional time to do so. They are also concerned about "targeting law enforcement officers and federal agents who are carrying out lawful duties."

The statement included the names of several Green Country lawmakers, including Rep. Gabe Woolley, Sen. Dana Prieto, Sen. Julie McIntosh, Sen. Brian Guthrie, and Sen. Dusty Deevers.

You can read the full message below.

"Several student walkouts have taken place during regular school hours at public schools across our state," they said. "While we respect the rights of individuals to express their views, we are concerned when these actions occur during instructional time and appear to target law enforcement officers and federal agents who are carrying out lawful duties. That risks undermining respect for the rule of law, disrupting the educational environment and sending a troubling message about civic responsibility.

"We are particularly mindful of the safety of students and the protection of parental authority. Parents have a right to know where their children are during the school day. We question whether students who left class had written parental permission and sincerely hope no student was allowed to leave school property without clear consent from a parent or guardian.

"Instructional time is funded by taxpayers for the purpose of educating our children. If students are permitted to be outside the classroom or off campus during the school day, it should only occur with parental knowledge and approval. Schools exist to educate students and to work alongside parents, and taxpayer resources should not be used to facilitate political demonstrations.

"No adult should be using school time or school property to encourage students to oppose law enforcement or engage in political activism. Law enforcement officers and federal agents protect our communities and maintain public safety. Our public schools should remain focused on providing a safe, orderly and respectful learning environment that prioritizes education, student well-being and strong parental involvement."

