AFTER THE STORM: Community bands together to help pets find shelter after winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — Pet overpopulation in Oklahoma is a widespread issue, with 2 News reporting on several stories about it in the past.

Local News 'There's so much reward in it': Tahlequah rescue helps stray dogs Isabel Flores

Local News 'Overpopulation crisis' | Green Country animal shelters maxed out, pets in need Samson Tamijani

Local News Tulsans band together to help curb pet overpopulation problem Isabel Flores

After our recent winter storm, more stray pets were found and taken to local shelters.

However, several shelters were already over capacity before then, further stretching their resources.

In fact, Tulsa Animal Services announced on Facebook just last week that the shelter is over capacity by at least 150 pups.

Jan Lavender is a board member and a volunteer with the Oklahoma Animal Alliance (OAA).

“The pet overpopulation is worse than ever, and everybody's doing what they can," she said. "The rescues are full, the shelter is full, and everybody's just working endlessly to try and solve the problem.”

Lavender said she and her team are always picking up strays, but it seems like the number just keeps growing, and almost every shelter is past capacity.

“We're just trying to get the animals that are out there who aren't wanted, or who are roaming, or whatever it may be," she said. "I know that we're addressing it, but it just needs to go on full force, I think, to get this under control."

Nyssa Walker is the co-founder and president of the Shelter Support Network and Friends of TAS.

She says each organization helps by networking with shelters and photographing dogs to help them get adopted.

“Last year, I think I took in 12 fosters total, which seems like a lot, but there are other people out there that take in many more," she said. "There's always a need for fosters out there in our community.”

Walker said it's been rough after the winter storm, with an uptick in pets picked up.

“It definitely shows when there's animals being left outside, animals being neglected, and all of those animals get picked up by animal control, and then it overwhelms an already overwhelmed system," she said. "Intake doesn't stop because the weather does, and then the output slows down because the shelter is closed.”

Because of this, she says fostering and adopting pets is a huge help.

In fact, Tulsa Animal Services has begun posting its priority list of animals scheduled for euthanization.

This is the shelter's latest list, with several dogs looking for homes by 6 pm on Friday, February 6.

Walker also has her own foster who she's helping find a forever home for.

His name is Owen, and he was originally from Tulsa Animal Services, but is now available for adoption through Skiatook Paws and Claws for anyone who is interested.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

