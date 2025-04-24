Tulsans band together to help curb pet overpopulation problem

TULSA, Okla. — It is widely known Oklahoma has issues with pet overpopulation.

Local News 'There's so much reward in it': Tahlequah rescue helps stray dogs Isabel Flores

Still, things seem to be off to a rocky start this year.

The city announced 7,000 stray animals were taken in by Tulsa Animal Welfare in 2024.

According to the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals' (OAA) Executive Director, Mindy Tiner, the group has responded to four large-scale pet rescues in just four months.

Situations like this lead to more overcrowding in animal shelters, which also leads to having to euthanize animals in some cases to make more kennel space.

Nyssa Walker fosters and takes in pets who are waiting to be adopted, some of them being next in line to be euthanized.

“They do have to take in whatever comes their way, and they do have to euthanize, unfortunately, when they do have too many animals there that aren't getting adopted," she said. "It is very important that we take photos of them, so that way they are adoptable.”

Walker also goes to local spots like Woodward Park to snap their pictures to promote them.

“A picture is worth 1000 words," she said. "I just try to make adoptable dogs look as precious as possible, so that way they can find their forever home.”

By fostering dogs to adopt them out, Walker hopes this also lessens the burden shelters face.

If you're interested in taking these pups home, their info and pictures are below:

Gladys, Skiatook Paws and Claws Rescue

Gryffindor, Skiatook Paws and Claws Rescue

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals aims to protect the state's animal population.

“Our goal is to reduce pet overpopulation and to provide education and resources to the public and to prevent cruelty," said Executive Director Mindy Tiner.

Tiner said she and her team have responded to an unusually large number of rescue cases just four months into the year.

If you're interested in getting involved or donating to the OAA, to help them with things like rescue missions and supplies, you can visit their website.

Tiner said there are several factors that go into curbing overpopulation, but one stands out from the rest.

“Spaying and neutering is the primary thing that you can do to prevent pet overpopulation," said Tiner.

One organization in Tulsa is doing just that.

T-Town TNR is a Trap-Neuter/Spay-Rescue non-profit that aims to help keep cats safe and healthy.

“I know what we do truly makes an impact," said volunteer Frankie Giessen. "We've decreased the cats going into the local shelter, Tulsa Animal Services, by 70%."

T-Town TNR was established in 2016 and has been tracking their progress since they started their mission.

As of now, they have helped 13,500 cats get spayed and neutered.

Through the use of TNR, outside cats are humanely trapped in cages and taken to the vet where they’re vaccinated, spayed, or neutered.

If you are interested in becoming part of T-Town or donating, you can visit their website.

“Then they are given an ear tip, and that ear tip is universal sign that the cat has been spayed and neutered and is being cared for," said Giessen. "The cat is returned to where they were trapped, which is their outdoor home.”

Vanguard Tulsa is also hosting an 18+ Kittenfest event on April 24, starting at 7:30pm, with all proceeds going towards T-Town TNR.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

