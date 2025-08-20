'The world truly lost a special person': Community honors OTA worker killed

VINITA, Okla. — Several departments organized to hold a procession for Zac Rinehart, an OTA worker killed on the job on Aug. 18.

People who were close to him said their lives have been changed forever.

Zac met his wife Danni at the Vinita Fire Department, where they both volunteered.

Danni Rinehart and her sister Alyssa Butler were overwhelmed by the amount of support they received after Zac's passing.

“We live in a small town, but just to see that everybody came out and really just showed so much love and so much support in a time that we really, really needed," said Rinehart. "It meant the world to us."

Zac is survived by his wife and three children.

His family has opened up a GoFund Me page here, for those looking to help provide support.

Mayor and volunteer Fire Captain Josh Lee said Zac was always looking to give a helping hand.

“Big Heart, always a smile on his face, never, never in a bad mood," he said. "Just always giving back to help people.”

Fire Chief Kevin Huxtable echoed the sentiment, explaining Zac volunteered at the fire department for more than five years.

“He had a long career of helping his community and giving back," he said. “He's going to truly be missed, the world truly lost a special person when we lost Zac.”

Danni Rinehart said the biggest thing she wants people to take away from this is to stay vigilant on the roads.

“Always pay attention to what's going on around you, because there are people everywhere that have families to go home to," she said. "If you see lights, anybody, just move over like you're supposed to. They want to go home to their families too.”

