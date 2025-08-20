Jenks City Council approves $55M development near 106th and Elm

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks City Council unanimously approved a $55 million development near 106th and Elm. It's a proposal that's been in the works for over two years.

"The 270-unit condo complex would be located north of 106th street," Marcae Hilton, director of planning for the city of Jenks said. "The baseball project would be south of 106th street. Then there is retail and commercial along Elm."

Hilton says it's all part of a long-term commitment made by the city to become more a more desirable place to visit for people in the region.

"Jenks made a decision 25 to 30 years ago that they wanted to be a destination," Hilton said. "All the leadership the last 25 years has supported that and helped develop that dream of being a destination."

Local News Jenks resident-led petition over controversial development ruled misleading Jennifer Maupin

While the decision was unanimous by city council, support in the city itself has been anything but.

"I do believe the developer brought his best plan forward," Catherine Lenhart said. "However, if you talk to people in the community, we don't feel that way."

Lenhart is part of the Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth. We talked with her when the initial proposal came out. She spoke again on Aug. 19 during public comment.

"If this seems annoying to you, then I would ask you, do you know why you voted to approve something?" Lenhart said. "Was it because you spoke to somebody outside of your echo chamber?"

Local News Jenks City Council allows controversial baseball complex to move forward Samson Tamijani

The vote to approve comes after a vote to deny a petition to bring this proposal to a city vote.

"Our right is still there," Justin Little said during public comment. "It's still in litigation. And some of the pieces on the agenda tonight, do not need to be taken up right now."

As for the project itself, the city is using a TIF, or tax increment financing, which means no tax increase for residents.

"This is usually a really good tool to use to get that infrastructure developed, built, planned for, and then it helps with the long-term goal of developing the river," Hilton said.

Hilton added there isn't a concrete timeline in place for the project, and that the biggest goal for the city is to connect 106th street from the outlet mall to Elm.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

