TULSA TAXATION: Mayor Nichols pitches possible 0.7% tax-hike to city council

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s mayor Monroe Nichols wants to raise the city’s sales tax for more funding toward essential services.

It would require a vote of the citizens, but before it could ever make the ballot, the city council would have to clear the way.

“I recognize that seven-tenths of a penny is not nothing. It does require more of citizens in Tulsa. You know, what we are proposing to do is something we haven’t done in about 45 years, and so that means it’s hard, but it also means that you probably don’t get the chance to do it for another 45 years,” Nichols said.

During its Nov. 5 meetings, the council met with Mayor Nichols to discuss the prospects of an increase. If their discussion is any indication, the council seems hesitant at best.

“I don’t deny that we do need more in animal welfare, courts, parks, more employee retention. I think that’s essential,” district 8 councilor Phil Lakin said.

Lakin, widely viewed as a more conservative member of the council, sees it as a rushed process.

Preferring also the funds be specifically earmarked, instead of thrown into the city’s general budget.

“We have a process that we’ve used similar to the process that Oklahoma City has used with the MAPS, where we really engage deeply with the people we’re asking to ultimately adopt,” Lakin said, “If we don’t have those conversations, and if we’re rushed into this, then I think we’re gonna make more mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Councilor Jackie Dutton, viewed as more liberal, also showed pause. She brought up Tulsa's median income numbers.

The city of Tulsa at-large has a median income of $61,000 she says. In her district, district 3, that number is much less, at just $38,700.

“We’re asking citizens that make 38.7 thousand dollars a year, in my district, to vote on an increase when we are right now, this day, having food insecurity issues due to the federal government shutdown,” Dutton said.

The council is expected to vote on whether to add the question to the ballot, in the coming weeks.

