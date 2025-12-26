ODOT seeking input from Okmulgee residents on sidewalk improvement project

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation sought Okmulgee residents' feedback on a proposed sidewalk improvement project along U.S. Highway 75 to make the area safer and more walkable. The project focused on upgrading sidewalks between East 6th Street and East 21st Street, a stretch residents said had long been neglected.

For nearby residents, the condition of the sidewalks has been a daily concern. Okmulgee resident Donzel Miller said the area was especially unsafe.

“Not a good thing at all… And see that’s a very busy highway,” Miller said.

Another resident, James Chandler, said conditions had worsened over time. “

The last few years, it’s gotten pretty rough around here,” Chandler said.

ODOT officials said they wanted to hear directly from residents before finalizing any plans. Spokesperson TJ Gerlach said community input was critical at this stage.

“It’s especially important to know the local issues that everybody is seeing in the area,” Gerlach said.

According to ODOT, the proposed project would not only repair and replace sidewalks but also ensure they met ADA accessibility requirements. The agency also said road improvements could be included.

Chandler said safer sidewalks would improve conditions.

“It’ll be a lot better than what it is now,” said Chandler.

ODOT officials said the project remained in the planning phase and that the total cost had not yet been determined. They encouraged residents to submit feedback, including suggestions on areas that may need extra attention or additional safety features.

ODOT said construction could begin as early as 2028, with completion expected by 2029. To provide feedback, click here.

