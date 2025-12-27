SAFETY MEASURES: Pryor police address three intersections

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — There’s not much but pastures on Highway 20, near Carbide road, but recently, a new sign joined the landscape.

SLOW DOWN DANGEROUS INTERSECT AHEAD, the sign reads in large, bright orange letters.

Highway 20 and Carbide is one of three intersections where Pryor Police is addressing safety.

The intersection of Highway 69 and Highway 69A, as well as Highway 69 and 49th St are the other two.

Jessica Still was involved in a serious accident along Highway 69 in December 2024.

“It was a T-bone accident,” Still said, “He hit the rear end of my vehicle. Which caused me to spin out, hit a curb, and then my car just kind of went airborne, nosedived into the ground, and then cartwheeled after that.”

Her car was totaled. Physically, she said she suffered major injuries, putting her out of work for a year.

“I’ve been through months of physical therapy. Not only did I have the compression fractures, but I had a concussion, I had whiplash, I had seatbelt burns, I still struggle with joint pain, hip pain and stuff like that,” Still said.

More recently, Pryor Police responded to four accidents, in just one week between the intersections in question.

In a release, police chief Jeremy Cantrell said, “We are actively working toward solutions …. These are not just intersections we respond to – they are roads our families and loved ones travel every day. Improving safety is personal, and it is a priority.”

“I’ve had like nightmares, PTSD, I haven’t drove much since the accident,” Still said, “People have been injured, people have been kiled, and I’m just ready for a change.”

2 News was unable to connect with Chief Cantrell for an interview.

