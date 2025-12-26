Muscogee Lighthorse police investigate alleged illegal burial of a baby

TULSA, Okla. — The Muscogee (Creek) National Lighthorse Police Department confirms the investigation of a possible illegal burial of a baby in a backyard.

The alleged burial is in the backyard of a home in rural Creek County, just outside of Bristow.

The mother's ex-husband reported the incident in July. According to the incident report, his young daughter told him her half-sibling was buried next to the family dog in the backyard.

In August, the little girl reported telling the same story to the FBI—the ex-husband says she watched the birth of a deformed baby that was later buried.

The parents of the alleged baby have reportedly said the baby was stillborn, but the ex-husband claims the stories have not remained consistent.

While it is legal to bury a body in a backyard in Oklahoma, there are regulations. Government authorities must be notified. There must be a filed death certificate.

This is partly to ensure that no crime has been committed.

In this case, according to documents, the ex-husband has long been concerned about his ex-wife and her husband’s “off the grid” lifestyle, including not taking the daughter to the doctor.

A spokesperson for the Lighthorse police said the case has been sent to prosecutors, but there is no indication that investigators have been on the property.

2 News has asked that question, specifically, but authorities are not answering any specific questions about the case.

In recent custody hearings, the ex-husband claims his ex-wife admitted to burying the baby in the backyard. Under the date of the October 9 hearing on OSCN, the hearing notes indicate a “criminal investigation” was mentioned and that the “petitioner was notified of her Fifth Amendment rights.”

It has been approximately eight months since the baby would have been born.

The ex-husband said he is concerned about the well-being of his daughter, who spends half of her time at the home in rural Creek County.

