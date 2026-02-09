TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge rules there is enough evidence to move forward with the case against Dayna Fesler.

She is charged with accessory to murder—accused of lying to Jenks investigators about what happened the night her boyfriend, Uriel Casares-Vega, allegedly hit and killed a Good Samaritan, Eriyon Tecson, with his car.

WATCH: In Court: Girlfriend accused in Good Samaritan murder cover-up:

In Court: Girlfriend accused in Good Samaritan murder coverup

Multiple family members showed up in support of Tecson at Fesler’s preliminary hearing, donning “Justice for Eriyon” t-shirts.

Prosecutors believe Fesler and Casares-Vega collaborated and made up a story to keep him out of trouble.

By all accounts, on the night of December 6, 2025, the couple had been drinking with two other friends and driving around in Casares-Vega’s car. Fesler and Casares-Vega got into some type of argument when he kicked her out of his car, according to documents.

A stranger, Tecson, picked her up and took her back to her friend’s house.

Originally, the pair told investigators that Tecson threatened Casares-Vega, and that he accidentally hit her while trying to get away. However, surveillance video from across the street later revealed what prosecutors call a deliberate murder.

Five witnesses were called to the stand at Fesler’s hearing—three officers and two teenagers who were also in the car that night.

Although the teens were called as state witnesses, it was clear they were trying to cover up details—remembering them and then forgetting them, and remaining generally uncooperative.

It appeared frustrating to the judge, the attorneys, and Tecson’s family.

“I was frustrated because you took not just a person, you took my child. And you have no respect, and you have no remorse - you don’t want to tell the truth,” said Lakeisha Stephens, Tecson’s mom. “You want to save the people who did the murder!”

What we did learn from the teens— at least one of them, the girl in the backseat, according to her, had been taking methamphetamine. She was reluctant to speak about Fesler or anyone else’s drug use.

Toxicology tests are not back yet for Casares-Vega; charges were upgraded to murder after the surveillance video was discovered.

Prosecutors pointed out that if Fesler had not lied at the scene, Casares-Vega might not have bonded out. He has since fled and is believed to be in Mexico.

“You’re trying to hid,e but we are going to find you,” said Stephens.

The defense argued that none of the testimony proved Casares-Vega intended to murder Tecson (malice of forethought), but the judge disagreed.

Fesler’s arraignment is scheduled for February 17.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

