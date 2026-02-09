Tulsa's expanded Case Family Safety Center opens larger facility to help more victims

TULSA, Ok — A new chapter of hope is beginning for families facing their darkest moments as Tulsa's expanded Case Family Safety Center champions survivors when they need it most.

Anna Raab knows firsthand how quickly someone's world can turn upside down.

"I was violently attacked by my ex-husband, and that's when I realized how quickly things can get real bad," Raab said.

Her story is one reason why Tulsa's new CASE Family Safety Center is opening its doors in a bigger, more accessible location.

"In this one location, we have multiple organizations. We have DVIS, we have Family & Children's Services, law enforcement has Tulsa Police Department's Special Victims Unit, and our domestic violence unit here," said CEO Suzann Stewart.

Stewart says their previous space limited how many people they could help.

"Prior to Covid, we handled about 14,000 people a year, and then after Covid, we had to move out and condense our space... at that point, we were about 8,000 a year," Stewart said.

Having everything in one place means victims don't have to repeat their trauma multiple times.

"It's really convenient that everything is in one building and we can point them in the right direction and every service that they need," said Tulsa Police Detective Michelle Sanchez.

For Raab, the new facility represents something powerful - dignity during someone's darkest moment.

"People who, for safety, shouldn't feel like they're crawling into a dungeon to have to ask for it. You already feel in a low enough space when you have to do something like that," Raab said.

The center serves victims of domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, elder abuse, and human trafficking.

The new facility has two SANE exam rooms so that sexual assault victims feel safe and comfortable while they're getting their examinations.

And while Raab continues her own healing journey, she's hopeful others won't have to face their battles alone.

"There are certainly still physical and emotional things that I still have to work to recover from because of what happened," Raab said.

The center is hosting a public open house on Sunday, February 15th at 2:30.

