'Constructive' year ahead for Wagoner development, improvements

WAGONER, Okla. — More than 13 months since the last fire to destroy a downtown Wagoner business, what's left of both Atlas Land Office and Fragrant Forest Farms downtown locations is finally demolished - but not cast aside.

Former mayor Albert Jones told 2 News via text that there are plans to rebuild and will save as many bricks as possible for a future facade.

"I hate that we're losing some history, but we're moving forward," current mayor Dalton Self told 2 News on Feb. 5. "And that's something we have to do. If not, we're dying."



Previous coverage>>> Wagoner fire investigation ongoing while businesses plan to recover

Mayor Self said there's still plenty to look forward to for the town, namely, The Junction arts plaza that finally has full funding.

"We're planning on breaking ground very soon, probably in the next couple of months, on The Junction," the mayor said. "We still have some deals going on with the building to the south, but they're heading in the right direction. So we're really excited."

Amy Matthews of Smokin' Sisters BBQ on Main remains one of the busiest owners in downtown after seven years, and looks forward to more development taking shape.

"I always have hope. I've seen projects (and) deadlines of when they were going to happen come and go," Matthews said.

Wagoner Chamber of Commerce told 2 News the demolition of the damaged buildings doesn't hinder Main Street's potential.

“The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce shares in the community’s heartbreak following the loss of the historic buildings. These structures were a meaningful part of Wagoner’s history, and it was truly a tragedy to see them lost in such a sudden and destructive way.



While we mourn what was lost, we are also hopeful and eager to see what the future holds for this area of downtown Wagoner. The removal of these damaged buildings is a necessary step to ensure the safety of our citizens, business owners, and visitors.



As this space is cleared and stabilized, it opens new opportunities for growth and revitalization. We look forward to the potential to host more community events, festivals, and gatherings in downtown Wagoner—bringing people together, supporting local businesses, and continuing to build a vibrant and safe downtown for generations to come.” Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christin Warrior

A new building outside downtown, the Tower Business Complex, is scheduled for a ribbon-cutting this April, the chamber said.



But around the future site of The Junction, there's plenty of other infrastructure work to do. Cracks in sidewalks can be dangerous for disabled or elderly customers of local businesses and require repair.

That, Mayor Self said, is exactly what's on the way with full funding, signaling that 2026 is shaping up to be a "constructive" year for the town.

"Streetscape Phase II will be going on this year," Self said. "So there will be new sidewalks, new light posts. We're actually looking at extending our sidewalks out a little further. That way you'll have more room for outdoor seating and things like that."

Work on downtown and The Junction is expected to be finished early next year, the mayor said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

