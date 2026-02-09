2 months without a working elevator prompts seniors living in the building to call the Problem Solvers

TULSA, Okla. — Residents at Country Oaks Apartments in Tulsa are celebrating recent renovations but growing frustrated with an elevator that's been out of service since December 1st.

The senior living community has undergone extensive improvements, including new paint, windows, floors in public areas, and freshly renovated apartments. However, the elevator shutdown has created challenges for residents who rely on mobility assistance.

"When they've got through remodeling the apartments, they shut down the elevator, and it's been shut down since December 1st," Vickey Reitz said.

Reitz lives on the second floor and uses a walker to get around. 2 News listened to how the the elevator outage impacts her daily life.

"I can't go to my doctor's office visits. I can't take my trash out. I can't get outside," Reitz said.

She's among half a dozen neighbors who reached out to 2 News about the issue. Marcie Little, another resident, said the elevator problems affected her medical care.

"I had an accident and fell and broke my hip and spent 18 days in the hospital. I had to have a hip replacement and the doctor kept me longer because of the elevator being out," Little said.

After listening to how folks living in the complex are affected, 2 News listened to

Eileen Bradshaw with Life Senior Services, which operates the complex.

She acknowledged residents' frustration and said she shares their concerns.

"The elevator is part of a multi-million dollar remodel of that property," Bradshaw said.

She explained that repairs faced delays ranging from parts not available when promised to the January snowstorm putting things even further behind, but stressed progress is being made.

"The general contractor and the elevator company were there again (Feb 6). They're confident that it's ready. They've placed a request for the inspector so we're just waiting on the final inspection," Bradshaw said.

2 News will let you know if the elevator passes its next inspection.

