Tulsa neighbors frustrated by no answers about nearby homeless camp

TULSA, Okla. — Driving along highways in Tulsa, it’s not hard to spot homeless encampments, many of which are easily visible.

This is especially true along the easements of Interstate 44 and I-244, which are state land — not city property.

One such green space on I-44 and Skelly leads into the Patrick Henry neighborhood. Susan Boyd has lived in the subdivision for four decades. She raised her family here, and now her son Sean is raising his family in the same neighborhood.

"We have noticed a lot of homeless activity in that easement, which used to be a really nice walking area to walk the dogs," said Susan Boyd. 'I used to walk there. I certainly wouldn't do that now."

Sean Boyd used his drone to shoot video showing what he suspects could be criminal activity in a camp tucked into the easement.

“I happened to catch them while they were actively doing drugs,” said Sean Boyd. “This is the neighborhood where my kids play, and this is where I’ve lived my whole life.”

He says that with the camp so close to his home, he no longer allows his children to play out front without him there.

His mother, Susan, expressed concern about crime that may be connected to the camp. “My car has been broken into, and my garage door has been vandalized,” she said.

The Boyds told 2 News they contacted the Tulsa police, 3-1-1, and even the fire department about the camp, so they don't understand why it is still there.

Tulsa police said they would investigate complaints about criminal activity; however, encampments on the edges of state highways limit enforcement capability.

Capt. Richard Muelenberg of the Tulsa Police Department said, “From an enforcement standpoint, since they’re on the easement of 44, that puts it outside our ability to say, ‘hey, we’re going to relocate you and your kind of, your tent community here because that’s a state piece.” Meaning a state piece of property.

Capt. Muelenberg added, “If they’re committing a crime, we still have jurisdiction.”

2 News reached out to Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety, which oversees state property like interstate highway easements. It's spokesperson let us know “Any Oklahoma peace officer is authorized to respond to an unauthorized encampment.”

Its full statement lays out the state statute that applies:

64 O.S. § 1097 addresses unauthorized encampments on state-owned lands. Any Oklahoma peace officer is authorized to respond to an unauthorized encampment according to the terms of the statute.



A. As used in this section, “unauthorized camp” means any tent, shelter, or bedding constructed or arranged for the purpose of or in such a way to permit overnight use on a property not designated as a campsite.

B. Persons may not use state-owned lands for the purposes of establishing an unauthorized camp.

C. Any person who violates the provisions of this section shall, upon conviction, be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed Fifty Dollars ($50.00) or by imprisonment in the county jail not to exceed fifteen (15) days, or by both such fine and imprisonment. However, a person who commits a first violation of this section shall be issued a warning, and a citation may not be issued unless the person refuses any assistance offered to them by the arresting officer. Such assistance may include, but is not limited to, transportation to a shelter, food pantry, or other place where resources are made available to assist the indigent and homeless.

TPD asks that anyone with a concern about a homeless encampment to report it to 311. It can alert appropriate agencies about the site.

Those agencies then check on the inhabitants and can direct them to services. If criminal activity is suspected, TPD will investigate.

